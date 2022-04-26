Search continues for teen girl missing from Middlesex Co. since last year

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. - The Middlesex County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a missing teen girl that was last seen in 2021.

16-year-old Maya Kelly was first reported missing by the Gloucester Sheriff's Office. Officials describe Maya as 5’2”, 145 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes.

She has been entered into the national system as a missing person since December 30, 2021.

According to the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office, they have investigated numerous tips leading them to areas in Newport News, Norfolk, Gloucester, and Portsmouth.

She had been reported, prior to her being missing as “talking” with an unknown man that was reported to be in the military.

Officials say any information that could lead to them to finding her and bringing her safely home is greatly appreciated. Call 804-758-2779 with any tips that could assist the police.