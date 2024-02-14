VBPD looking for missing woman who didn't show up to work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking 52-year-old Carina Susana Leach after she did not show up to work on Feb. 14, and family and loved ones are concerned for her wellbeing.

Police say Leach lives near the resort area of the city, but a canvas of the area by officers and review of surveillance cameras did not help locate or identify a direction of travel.

Leach is 4'11", weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Leach's whereabouts or may know where she could be, you're asked to contact a VBPD Missing Person's Detective at (757) 385-4101.

