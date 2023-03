VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are searching for 12-year-old Taliyah Ward, last seen by a friend at the level green basketball courts around noon on March 26.

Virginia Beach Police Department VBPD is searching for 12-year-old Taliyah Ward, last seen at the level green basketball courts around noon on March 26.

Police say Taliyah was last seen wearing blue and white Jordans, jeans, a black hoodie or crop top, and her hair is styled in ponytails.

She requires medication and may need medical attention, according to police.

If you have information about Taliyah's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.