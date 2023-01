VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Chanetta Chavez has been missing from Virginia Beach since Jan. 18.

Investigators said she left her home that evening at 7:30 p.m. for an ROTC event at her high school, but she never arrived.

Police are asking anyone who knows where she might be to call the Missing Persons Unit at (757) 385-4101 or 911 so they can reunite her with her legal guardians.