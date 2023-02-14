Virginia State Police issue alert for missing 18-year-old from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a missing/endangered person alert for 18-year-old Keith Anderson. His mother, Mesha Anderson, said she last saw him Jan. 29 while dropping him off for class at Norfolk State University.

Norfolk mother last saw missing son after dropping him off for class at NSU

State Police said someone reported seeing Keith on Feb. 4 at a 7-Eleven store on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk.

Anderson said Keith was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and a black bookbag.

The description from State Police said he may be wearing a grey hoodie, blue jogging pants and black Crocs. He also has a nose ring, and pierced ears along with a tattoo of Roman numerals on his left arm. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs around 300 pounds.

Police said Anderson is believed to be traveling on foot and not in a vehicle.

Anyone who sees him should call 911, police said.

