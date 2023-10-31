'We miss you:' No trace of Edenton, NC, woman reported missing 6 months ago

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. — A family remains desperate for answers over the disappearance of a North Carolina woman.

Shannon Dionne Anderson went missing back in April, but there's still no trace of her.

"We love you, we miss you, we are worried about you," said Jody Anderson, Shannon's sister.

Jody Anderson believes Shannon Anderson is somewhere alive.

"Staying hopeful as long as we haven't found anything saying that she's not with us anymore," Jody Anderson told News 3's Jay Greene.

The Edenton Police Department initially reported Shannon Anderson missing around April 24.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Person System, which is a part of the Department of Justice, Shannon Anderson's family called Edenton police to request a welfare check, and stated she had turned off her cell phone, deactivated her social media accounts, and was not responding to any attempts of communication.

"Officers checked the apartment security cameras and found that Anderson was last seen leaving the apartment in her vehicle on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m.," the missing person bulletin reads.

Jody Anderson told Greene she never expected her sister to go missing.

"She was getting kind of distant, maybe, an the lack of communication was the first thing that got everybody kind of wondering 'what's going on?' Jody Anderson said. "And then all of a sudden it was just like, nobody could contact her at all."

Four days passed before authorities found Shannon Anderson's car on Broad Creek Road, off Texas Road, in a very rural part of Camden County, along the Albemarle Sound.

Her sister and authorities say they believe Shannon may have knocked on a few doors in the area to get help after getting lost somehow, and that's the last she was seen.

Jody Anderson said there are still so many unanswered questions, and nothing makes sense.

"We're missing puzzle pieces here or there just we don't know which one will fit," Jody Anderson said. "We'll just grab any of them."

The Camden County Sheriff's Office told News 3 that the search area has expanded to the Outer Banks and Hampton Roads. Shannon Anderson apparently had connections in Norfolk.

Shannon Anderson was part of a close family, Jody Anderson said.

"Every Sunday, the family would get together to eat. Shannon and I spoke frequently—a couple of times a week," Jody said. "She called my daughter, her niece, Bernice, and she would talk to her at least once a week. We would come to visit for the holidays. We always did something together. When the kids had sports events or choir or plays or anything, she would come. Very active, very family-oriented."

Her family has been putting up posters, trying to get information about Shannon Anderson's whereabouts.

"If you hear this, if anybody sees this, if you saw something, it might be the smallest detail that you don't even think matters. You know, please just come forward, anything," Jody Anderson said.

Anyone with information about this case should call local law enforcement.

