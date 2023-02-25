Watch Now
York-Poquoson asking for help locating missing and endangered senior

YPSO
The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating Robert Rowley, 80. He was last seen around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 24 leaving Sentara Williamsburg Hospital.
Posted at 8:03 AM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 08:07:14-05

YORK-POQUOSON, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered adult, 80-year-old Robert Rowley.

Deputies say he was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Feb. 24 leaving Sentara Williamsburg Hospital after a minor surgery.

The sheriff's office says he left the hospital in his 2006 White Chevy Cobalt, Virginia license plate VSM-5755. Rowley has numerous medical conditions and requires oxygen, according to deputies.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office asks the public that if you see Rowley, or have information on where he may be, to call 911 or 757-890-4999.

