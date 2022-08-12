Helpful back-to-school apps for students

NORFOLK, Va. - There are so many apps available to consumers that many phones are cluttered with them.

As students head back to the classroom, now may be a good time to tidy your tech with some helpful back-to-school apps.

Life360 is all about giving parents a little piece of mind. You and your family, or whoever is in your "circle," can share locations on a private map.

You can get alerts when your child gets to school or when they leave after-school activities. Another bonus for parents is knowing child's route and even how fast they're driving.

iHomework 2 is best for getting students organized and helping them stay organized.

The calendar can be grouped and color-coded so students can keep track of the assignments they're working on and which ones they still need to complete.

There's also a planner which keeps track of any appointments and extra-curricular events. The app can be as detailed or as simple as you'd like it to be.

When your child is ready to ace their exam, consider downloading Quizlet. It allow students to use flashcards without physically needing to carry around flashcards. More-so than what traditional flashcards offer are the step-by-step instructions and interactive exercises.

Each district also likely has their own student portal, like Canvas for example, where teachers can talk to parents and update student records.