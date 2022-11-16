Friends, loved ones of UVA shooting suspect said he had been bullied

NORFOLK, Va. — Loved ones of Chris Jones, the University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three students and hurting two others on campus Sunday night said he was having a hard time in school.

While police continue to determine a motive in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Sr., Jones' father, said his son struggled socially in college.

"He was a little paranoid when I talked to him about something," Jones' father said. "He wouldn't tell me everything. He said some people were picking on him or whatever and he didn't know how to handle it."

Brandi Porter, a friend of Jones, said the problem among his peers started after he was taken off the football team.

"After he got dropped by the team, he would tell us that he would get teased by football players or by people who were close with football players," Porter said. "It caused him to become really distant."

Porter said those who picked on Jones were once in his circle.

"He was friends with some of these people before and it wasn't like he had done anything to them directly for him to deserve that type of treatment," said Porter.

Despite the bullying, experts said the violence is wrong.

"This in no way offers an excuse, it's just that we need to have these conversations," said Dr. Sarah Williams, a licensed mental health therapist.

Dr. Williams said bullying and teasing exist in other aspects of life beyond grade school.

"We see it in the workplace, there are toxic workplaces and so it does not end in those personalities of bullies unless they have an intervention as they grow up," said Williams.

It’s important to note that the UVA's police chief said Jones was involved in a hazing investigation but it’s unclear what jones’ involvement was in that incident.

According to Porter, the alleged bullying was going on before UVA. She said he admitted to being teased in high school and that he had a difficult upbringing.

"He told us that where he was from, it was a very rough area and that he experienced a lot of just seen a lot at a really young age," she said. "He had told us after sophomore year over the summer he witnessed his cousin's death," said Porter.

Dr. Williams believes that college can be a difficult place to process emotions like social isolation and grief, especially because many counseling centers are often overwhelmed. She believes that the subject of mental health has to be highlighted in schools with more resources. Also, students need to help be a line of defense.

"If you see something, say something," she said. "Often that individual might be so compromised, they cannot advocate for themselves."

For students without insurance, who don't have access to counseling on campus, Dr. Williams has provided some options to help. One option includes a lower rate for service if you're a student.