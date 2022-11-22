Higher gas prices aren't stopping another busy travel season in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Experts said Nov. 23 is projected to be the busiest travel day of the year. For drivers getting ready to pack the car with families and homemade pies, it'll be the most expensive in more than 20 years. Last year, more than 1.4 million Virginians traveled more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving gatherings.

This year AAA estimates about 9,000 more people will hit the road this year, and that the number of people traveling in 2022 will equate to 98% of the number of people who traveled in 2019, which was one of the highest recorded years of Thanksgiving travel.

But some drivers said this isn't surprising.

"With COVID and everything, people weren't able to travel. So this year is kind of like a comeback year for people so they are able to travel more," one traveler told News 3.

While AAA expects the same number of people on the road as last year, experts said what's different will be the price of gas. In 2021, the average price for gas was $3.21. This year, it's $3.35. Some people believe it's a financial sacrifice that certain families will make

"The gas prices might cause a damper, but if you want to go see mom you have to make sure that gas is in the car," said Latisha McDaniel, who's driving for the holiday. "We're all ready to go, packed up, and enjoy that turkey."

Even though the price of gas went down a little this week, Ryan Adcock with AAA triple said it's reaching a record.

"It's good for people's pockets here in the present time," he said, "but this is also the highest gas price during the Thanksgiving season ever, so people are just having to weigh that and travel a little bit more strategically."

Some people have made plans to stay in the state and others plan to only travel from the couch to the kitchen

"For me, personally, I like to stay at home, and I'm happy on the couch with my dog and football," said driver Tommy Dunleavy.

