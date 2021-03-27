Portsmouth man killed by woman involved in police pursuit remembered

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Calvin Majette’s family is still reeling after the horrific car crash in Portsmouth that killed the 35-year-old and seriously injured his wife, Temika.

Calvin Majette’s sister Tiffanie Hyman said Temika is still recovering in the hospital.

“We’re asking for prayers for her, and we’re hoping for a quick recovery,” she said. “She’s doing well, though; she’s doing much, much better.”

The heartbroken family came together Friday night at the crash site on the corner of Portsmouth Boulevard and California Avenue to remember the devoted husband, brother and father.

“Calvin was a very loved person, a very important person,” said Hyman.

Majette’s three children - ages 18, 14 and 11 - are left without their father. His youngest child, Calvin Majette IV, is his namesake. He honored his dad at the vigil.

“My father did not die for nothing,” said Calvin Majette IV. “He has brought us all here today as a family. My father was a great person and a great man, and everyone can admit that because we all loved him so much.”

Virginia State Police said Majette was killed on Saturday, March 13 when a Jeep Wrangler slammed into his car. Ciara Elliott was driving the Wrangler.

Majette was caught in the middle of a police chase. Portsmouth Police said they were trying to pull Elliott over for several violations.

The pain of Majette’s loss has left a gaping hole in his sister’s heart.

“For the young lady that caused all of this, I just want to know how many lives she affected,” Hyman said.

Lawana Copeland is Majette’s cousin. She said he was a loving person who will be missed.

“He was taken away from us too soon,” Copeland said. “It’s someone being selfish, not thinking of others.”

The tight-knit family is leaning on each other as they try to heal.

“The love is here,” Hyman said. “We need more love; we need more support. We’re hanging in there. It’s a day at a time. The support from my family is what’s keeping us strong.”

The family released balloons in the air in memory of Majette. They’re now hoping for justice.

“We will not stop for this,” Majette IV said. “We will never stop.”

Elliott remains in jail. She’s charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical and funeral costs.