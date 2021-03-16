Sister speaks out about loss of brother after he was hit by woman trying to flee Portsmouth Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Tuesday was an emotional day for a woman and her loved ones as they visited the site where her brother died over the weekend.

35-year-old Calvin Majette III was killed, and his wife is now listed in critical condition, according to Tiffani Hyman.

Authorities say Majette’s car was hit by a woman who was fleeing a Portsmouth Police officer.

Majette III was killed Saturday morning.

Hyman and several loved ones visited the crash site near the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and California Avenue.

“His wife is still in the hospital. She is fighting for her life,” said Hyman.

She said the couple is going to meet up with their three children, ages 18, 15 and 11, at their home nearby.

“Just being here and knowing here, this is where it ended for my brother... it’s hard,” said Hyman.

Portsmouth Police say the pursuit lasted about a minute.

The driver involved is Ciara Elliott, who is now charged with manslaughter.

The crash investigation is now being handled by Virginia State Police, who say the Portsmouth officer attempted to pull over Elliott’s vehicle because she was wanted for several violations.

News 3 Investigates confirmed those charges include felony fraud, forgery, failure to appear in court and driving with a suspended license.

News 3 Investigates asked Portsmouth Police about the speed of the vehicles involved and where the officer initiated the traffic stop, but police refused to answer those questions.

“This matter is being investigated by the Virginia State Police and the Portsmouth Police Department Professional Standards Unit. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time,” Portsmouth Police said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

News 3 requested the dashcam or bodycam video related to this incident, but Portsmouth Police declined to release it, saying it is part of the investigation.

Police did provide News 3 with a copy of their pursuits policy.

Hyman said the family has a lot of questions about what happened.

She said her brother was a hardworking family man.

“My brother was a very straightforward, loving person. Calvin didn’t have any enemies. Everybody that knows him loves him. It was just all love when you see him; that is just one reason why this is so horrific,” said Hyman.

Now, this family is working to raise money to help with medical bills and the funeral experiences as they continue to mourn their loss.