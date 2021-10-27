Portsmouth Police chief holds forum to address crime, curb gun violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince will hold a community forum at the Portsmouth Police Training Academy, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Chief's Forum will allow community members to voice concerns about crime in their neighborhoods and what is being done to curb gun violence, especially among teens.

In August, the city laid out a comprehensive crime plan to curb violence following a summer surge in the city and across Hampton Roads.

The crime index NeighborhoodScout shows that 99% of U.S. cities are safer than Portsmouth.

City leaders say the core issues of crime center around poverty, unemployment, low self-esteem and alcohol and drug abuse.

City Manager Angel Jones says they’re working on long-term solutions now, including implementing a mentorship program and other prevention and intervention programs.

The police training academy is located at 309 Columbia Street in Portsmouth.

