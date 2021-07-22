Portsmouth community ‘disgusted’ by surging summer gun violence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Community members from all walks of life took to the streets in downtown Portsmouth Wednesday demanding change.

“We need change now,” chanted a group of more than 80 people.

The surging gun violence across the nation and in Hampton Roads has community activists like Darrell Redmond disgusted and tired. They’re now calling on Portsmouth city leaders to step up and take action to curb crime.

“The community is disgusted,” said Redmond who organized the rally. “The City of Portsmouth is in a state of emergency right now.”

The rally comes after a violent Sunday in the city with three shootings within a four-hour span, including a double shooting wounding a teenager on Virginia Avenue and a homicide of a 38-year old man on Edwards Street. The other shooting on Dale Drive injured one person Sunday afternoon.

“We can take back our city,” Redmond said. “We can take back our community, but it starts with getting together, having a conversation, joining together and letting everybody know we’re here for one another.”

Each person shared their own personal story about gun violence.

Elliott Hill was released from jail just two weeks ago for a murder he said he didn’t commit. He was locked up for 24 years. At the rally, he had a message for parents and their children.

“I was 15 when I left,” said Hill. “You want your son to be me? Like the bro said, put your gun down and pick your kid up. How ‘bought that one?”

Chesapeake mother Monica Atkins made an emotional plea to anyone listening.

“What is it going to take?” Atkins said. “How many kids are we going to have to lose? It’s not just about the men, no more. We losing the women and the babies as well.

Atkins lost her own son, 25-year-old Antonio Atkins to gun violence in Portsmouth seven years ago. She’s now fighting on the front lines in the war against crime as the executive director of Stop the Violence 757.

“I’m out here with boots on ground all the time,” said Atkins. “I serve 100% of my time to the City of Portsmouth but I live in Chesapeake, okay? When are y’all going to take a stand? And that city council mess, we don’t have six months. We don’t even have six minutes.”

