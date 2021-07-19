Two people injured in Portsmouth shooting, one was a juvenile

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue after a call came in at 10:48 p.m., Sunday night for a gunshot victim.

One male juvenile was taken to the hospital and officials said the severity of his injuries is not known.

A second victim from the same scene walked into a local hospital as well but police said details about that victim are unknown.

Over 20 kids have been injured or killed due to gun violence in Hampton Roads since Memorial Day weekend. News 3 has been investigating the violent trend. Victim's loved ones, community leaders, police officers and mental health professionals have all voiced concerns about the troubling incidents as well.

News 3 is working to learn more about this incident, and others from Portsmouth Police.

