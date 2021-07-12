Least 20 kids shot over the last few weeks in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads, Va. - News 3 is investigating the number of children and teens injured or killed during gun violence on our area streets.

There has been a disturbing increase over the last few weeks.

Marcia Keeling’s daughter and son were shot over the weekend in Norfolk.

Her 17-year-old son is expected to be okay, but her 15-year-old daughter Tee Tee Coburn was killed.

“My baby did not to deserve that. She had so much life in her,” said Keeling. “There are no tears but I am burning on the inside. I’m burning on the inside. It hurts bad.”

The excruciating pain of losing a child is being felt by too many families as gun violence continues to plague our youth.

Since Memorial days weekend at least 20 kids have been shot or killed.

The numbers have been reported to News 3 from police.

Norfolk: TOTAL 7

July 10th – Two brother and sister shot on the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Drive

July 2nd – 4 children shot on the 900 block of Madison Ave

May 26th – teen injured shot on the 9200 block of Atwood Ave

Newport News: TOTAL 1

July 4th – 14-year-old girl shot near the intersection of Hampton Ave and 20th Street

Suffolk: TOTAL 2

July 4th – infant grazed by bullet near 5th Street and East Washington

July 6th – 12-year-old accidentally shot by another child on the 500 block of Kissimmee Ave.

Hampton: TOTAL 3

June 28th - 14-year-old shot on the first block of Andros Isle

June 28th- 16-year-old and 18-year-old shot on the 500 block of Homestead Avenue

Portsmouth: TOTAL 3

June 1st 16-year-old boy killed on the 1400 block of Crawford Parkway

June 13th two teens shot, one fatal on the 200 block of Elm Street

Chesapeake: TOTAL 4

July 1 – boy and girl shot on the 1200 block of Seaboard Ave

June 30th – 16-year-old and 18-year-old shot on the 1000 block of Sir Gawaine Drive

“We need more role models, more leaders, more community concern to step to the plate and address what is taking place to what is hurting our community today,” said Bilal Muhammad, the Chairman of Stop the Violence Team.

"It’s not going to stop with Tee Tee. I don’t want another mother standing where I am at,” said Keeling.

