Norfolk mother wants answers after15-year-old daughter fatally shot

NORFOLK, Va - Community members of the Saint Andrews Place neighborhood came together today for a Stop the Violence rally to remember the 15-year-old, Teonna "Tee Tee" Coburn, who died after being shot Saturday night. Members of the community and the mother of Coburn say they want answers.

"She was the life of the party. She was a good girl. She was a home body. She didn’t bother nobody. All my baby did was walk down the street with her phone in her ear plugs. That’s all she did," Marcia Keeling said, the mother of 15-year old Teonna Coburn, also known as “Tee Tee.”

Coburn's 17-year old brother was also shot Saturday night and is recovering in the hospital.

"He’s doing fine. He should be coming home tomorrow," Keeling said.

Keeling doesn’t know why anyone would commit such a senseless crime and shoot her daughter.

"I miss her. All I got is memories and pictures and videos. That’s not fair. She wasn’t ready. It’s no way nobody saw nothing. Somebody saw something. Come forward. I’m begging you," Keeling said.

Keeling says her daughter, gone too soon had big dreams of being a professional athlete.

"She wanted to be a basketball player because she could play ball. She loved NBA Youngboy. She played him wherever she went. Play that, you got her sold up," Keeling said.

People throughout the community and family members left balloons and candles to remember "Tee Tee." The Stop the Violence team is urging people to come together to avoid senseless crimes from happening.

"We’re here to support the family. We’re here to address the community to support the family, to help find out for the family who did this and set that example in the community," Bilal Muhammad said, the chairperson of the Stop the Violence team.

Keeling says the pain she feels from her daughter’s death is unbearable.

"Yall took my baby. She’s not going to go to prom. I’m go walk pass her room and it’s going to be empty. That’s not fair. Like why. What was your point," Keeling said.

Norfolk police are looking for a suspect in the shooting. If you have any information, you are urged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can submit an anonymous tip here.