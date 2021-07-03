Watch
15-year-old boy arrested in connection with Norfolk shooting that left four children injured

Posted at 6:05 AM, Jul 03, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting on Madison Avenue that left four children, including a 6-year-old girl, injured.

On Friday at around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Madison Avenue for reports of a gunshot disturbance. When they arrived, they did not immediately find any gunshot victims, but shortly afterwards dispatch was contacted regarding several gunshot victims who were driven to a local hospital.

Three of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, received non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover. The fourth victim, the 6-year-old girl, was reported to have life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.

According to police, the 15-year-old was charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and two counts of use of a firearm in connection with the incident. He is currently being held in the Norfolk Detention Center.

This is a developing story.

