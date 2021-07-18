Police Departments turning to technology to help curb gun violence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is using more than manpower to control gun violence in the city.

News 3 has previously reported on the resort city's decision to implement ShotSpotter, a gun detection system that pinpoints exactly where a shot was fired.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the department also uses the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) to track shell casings and firearms used in other crimes. Soon there will be close to 100 cameras at the oceanfront as part of the city's investment in keeping crime down.

"You have to provide your police department with the tools we need to be successful," said Chief Neudigate. "Shot Spotter, NIBIN, the cameras, eventually license plate readers - it all plays a part."

Chief Neudigate said because his department is short more than 100 officers, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Department has stepped in to help. He said about 30 deputies are back-filling as needed.