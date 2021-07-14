Virginia Beach Police deploy technology to pinpoint location of gunshots in Oceanfront area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police will now be able to pinpoint the exact location of where gunshots were fired with a new form of technology.

Police announced that ShotSpotter technology is now operational in the Oceanfront area as of Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia Beach is now the second city in Virginia with the ShotSpotter technology. Newport News was the first.

ShotSpotter is a series of sensors placed around the area that measure gunshots and use top-of-the-line technology to find the exact location of a shooting. The company said their technology is so advanced it can even detect the caliber of the gun being used.

The new technology will ensure VBPD officers are notified of gunshot incidents in seconds instead of minutes or possibly not even being notified at all.

Police will now respond to and thoroughly investigate all reports of gunfire identified by the technology within the two-square-mile coverage area.

"The safety of our residents, seasonal and permanent workforce, and the millions of visitors who choose to spend their leisure time in the City of Virginia Beach will always be the top priority of the Virginia Beach Police Department," said Chief Paul Neudigate. "As part of a comprehensive violence reduction strategy, we expect the use of this new technology in Virginia Beach will assist the police and community in holding those engaged in gun violence accountable."

Police say program expansion to additional coverage areas is expected in the months ahead.

