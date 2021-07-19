Portsmouth Police investigate homicide after man found with life-threatening gunshot wound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday.

Just after 6 p.m., officers were notified that a man was suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound near the 600 block of Edwards Street.

Officers located an injured 38-year-old male. Medics arrived and took the victim to a local hospital for treatment. At the hospital emergency personnel pronounced the victim deceased, according to police.

This is an active homicide investigation and police said there is no further information at this time.

Separately, two other people were shot in Portsmouth around 10:45 p.m. and one of those victims was a juvenile.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website by clicking here.