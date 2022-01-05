Surge in COVID-19 testing slowing turnaround times in some labs

NORFOLK, Va. – Employees at the CVS on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk told News 3 they got a box of the at-home COVID-19 test kits on Monday and were all sold out within three hours.

Pharmacy Manger David Reid said they’re getting more in this Thursday but CVS and some other pharmacies are limiting the number of kits each customer can buy because of the high demand.

“I went to about 10 pharmacies; nobody had them,” said David Murphy of Norfolk.

Sherri Carrigan is also on the hunt for an at-home COVID test.

“I called Walgreens; I went to Harris Teeter and neither know when they’ll get more in, so I came to Rite Aid,” said the Norfolk resident.

Once Carrigan went inside the 21st Street Rite Aid in Norfolk, she was met with a sign that read, “Home COVID tests out of stock.”

The pharmacist said they ran out about two weeks ago and is expecting to get more by the end of the week.

News 3 also checked in with Walgreens down the street. They said they quickly sold out of the kits Tuesday morning.

But at-home test kits are not the only hot item flying off shelves in recent weeks. Appointments to get tested is also in high demand.

“There is no availability in Norfolk or Virginia Beach,” said Carrigan.

Some people said they’ve had to wait more than a week just to schedule an appointment at a pharmacy.

“I got the first appointment I could find which was yesterday, January 3,” said Murphy. “Otherwise, I would have had to wait until the middle of January. I looked around at different pharmacies. Some had nothing at all.”