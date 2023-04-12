‘Walking through fire:’ Victims recount devastating Hampton apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. – Local fire investigators released a report Wednesday morning outlining what went wrong and recommendations on how to improve operations following a fire at Township apartments in Hampton.

The 72-page detailed report sheds light on what firefighters did that horrific day on Oct. 21, 2023. It highlights some of their missteps. Multiple investigators reviewed the standards and practices and say they want to learn from the incident and move forward.

That terrifying early morning still haunts Shannon Perkins and her 10-year-old daughter Leilani.

“We were basically traveling through the fire,” Perkins said. “Literally walking through fire. I’ll never forget it. It was the most difficult, horrific thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

Perkins and her daughter, who was nine at the time, lived in the unit right next to where the fire broke out in their apartment complex.

The intense flames burned much of their bodies. They were both airlifted to the hospital where they spent several weeks recovering.

“I really didn’t feel the burns at first,” said Perkins. “Then I just saw my skin falling off my body. All the pain hit me at once. It was indescribable.”

A total of eight firefighters and four tenants were hurt that day. Many of them were burned.

The newly released independent investigation by local fire officials details the firefighters every move.

No one was killed but the report points out blatant mistakes, including when firefighters entered the apartment without water in their hose line.

The report goes on to say the firefighters failed to control the path of the fire and crews were not staying together as a team of two or more. The investigation also highlighted having inadequate gear, or it was altered, reducing a person’s visibility.

The report suggested more training for firefighters on various scenarios including how to read smoke signals. Investigators also recommend reviewing and revising the operating procedures to better protect everyone involved.

As for Perkins and her daughter, they say their lives have drastically changed. They’re trying to make sense of what happened as they continue to heal from their pain and scars – both the physical ones and emotional.

“It could’ve happened to anyone and I’m grateful to be alive, but it’s a lot to deal with,” Perkins said.

Perkins said her daughter Leilani struggles some days.

“It really changed her life because at this point she’s supposed to be thriving and finding her confidence and it’s difficult when you’re’ physically altered,” she said.

Perkins said it could take her an entire year to fully heal but she’s hopeful and grateful for the community’s support.

The cause of the fire was released several months ago. Investigators said it was accidental and caused by a malfunctioning heating blanket.

