8 firefighters, 4 civilians hurt in Hampton apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. - Eight firefighters and four civilians, including a child, are hospitalized after an overnight fire at the Township in Hampton Woods apartment complex, according to the Hampton Fire Department.

Officials tell News 3's Anthony Sabella that a mother and child were flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The department reports that the eight firefighters have been taken to area hospitals with varying levels of injuries.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Hampton units responded to the 200 block of Marcella Rd, which is located North of Peninsula Town Center. Firefighters told News 3 that difficulty with trees near the complex made it hard to put the fire out.

Hampton Fire reports that about 24 people have been displaced and the Red Cross has been called in to assist.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.