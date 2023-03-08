‘We intend to diligently fight this criminal charge’: Chesapeake council woman’s legal team speaks out

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The legal team for Chesapeake City Council woman Amanda Newins plans to fight her felony criminal charge in court.

In a statement, Newins’ attorney Kristin Paulding said the allegations are false and politically motivated.

“We are disappointed that the Commonwealth has decided to charge Amanda with this offense. Amanda was practically raised by her uncle and the allegation that she financially exploited him, is absolutely untrue. We look forward to the time when Amanda can finally tell her story.

“The indictment comes on the heels of a civil lawsuit that was filed by her family members. That lawsuit was not filed until weeks before the election for City Council. It is sad to see the same individuals who were committed to destroying Amanda’s career are also supporting this criminal charge.

“We intend to diligently fight this criminal charge and show that Amanda’s actions were appropriate and in no way rise to the level of financial exploitation.”

Newins’ former Virginia Beach neighbors are coming to her defense. It comes a day after the Chesapeake council woman was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday. Newins is accused of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in 2021.

“Innocent until proven guilty,” said Newins’ former Kempsville neighbor Chris Pauley. “I have no reason to doubt them.”

The house on Kempsville Road where Newins used to live with her great aunt and late uncle, Shirley and Bobby Davis, is the center of a civil complaint against Newins.

In the civil lawsuit– separate from Tuesday’s criminal charge – Shirley Davis alleges her niece, who’s also a lawyer, illegally transferred ownership of their home into Newins’ name.

One neighbor who didn’t want to be identified, tells News 3 she’s known Newins and the Davis’ for many years. She said Newins did a lot for them and believes the council woman is innocent.

Criminal defense lawyer Sonny Stallings said if Newins is convicted of the felony charge, she could lose her Virginia law license.

Stallings said, however, the case might be tough to prove.

“I guess the devil’s in the details,” he said.

According to court documents, Newins’ late uncle had “late-stage Alzheimer’s disease and advanced dementia” when the deed was signed over to Newins.

“There’s some legal issues here the Commonwealth’s going to have to prove,” said Stallings. “They’re going to have to prove this person who made this transfer two years ago, didn’t know what they were doing then, and that can be difficult.”

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West didn’t want to comment in detail, telling News 3 Reporter Antoinette DelBel, “the case should be decided in court not the news.”