Watch Now
News

Actions

Grand jury indicts Chesapeake City Councilwoman Amanda Newins on felony charge

Amanda Newins.jpg
Chesapeake City Council
Amanda Newins
Amanda Newins.jpg
Posted at 4:32 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 16:33:05-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A grand jury has indicted Chesapeake City Council member Amanda Newins on a felony charge related to an incident on Feb. 21, 2021. She's charged with financial exploitation of an adult, according to court documents.

Newins, who is an attorney, is also facing a civil lawsuit over a house on Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach.

The court documents in that lawsuit state the property was turned over to Newins on Feb. 21, 2021.

A grand jury indictment claims Newins knowingly took the property from a vulnerable adult.

It's not clear in Newins has turned herself in.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV