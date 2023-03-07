Grand jury indicts Chesapeake City Councilwoman Amanda Newins on felony charge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A grand jury has indicted Chesapeake City Council member Amanda Newins on a felony charge related to an incident on Feb. 21, 2021. She's charged with financial exploitation of an adult, according to court documents.

Newins, who is an attorney, is also facing a civil lawsuit over a house on Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach.

The court documents in that lawsuit state the property was turned over to Newins on Feb. 21, 2021.

A grand jury indictment claims Newins knowingly took the property from a vulnerable adult.

It's not clear in Newins has turned herself in.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.