How Dolly Parton is helping kids dream big in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has arrived in the City of Richmond.

The international book gifting program is designed to foster a love of reading in young children.

“I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer,” Parton said in a statement on the nonprofit's website.

Dolly Parton began the organization to honor her father who could not read or write.

Richmond-based, national literacy nonprofit 'Read to Them' has been named the Richmond affiliate for the Imagination Library.

Today, almost two and a half million children are registered with a little over 200 million books gifted, according to their website.

Each month, the program gives each registered child a high-quality, age-appropriate and personalized book at no cost to the family.

'Read to Them' will work to register kids- and help cover the cost of the books and postage.

You can sign up for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library on this website.

