Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden expected to help elderly communities pay for prescriptions

PORTSMOUTH, VA — Many people rely on medications, but like everything else, inflation has targeted healthcare, prescriptions in particular. Last August President Biden signed legislation to lower cost of medicines for some, but not everyone.

Some people might argue that medicine is a basic life need, however for underserved populations, it's a hefty price to pay with inflation to blame.

"It really hit us hard, not only those who are low income but folks like me who are retired," explains Mary Gore, a retired breast cancer patient.

Gore says she relies on a special medicine to treat her cancer, however a hike in price hasn't exactly been convenient for her and other retirees.

"It has gone from $9 a month up to $16 because of my insurance now are paying that. Now it's double.

Gore saying she's lucky because she knows folks whose medicines have tripled. The Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law will reduce the cost of prescriptions and premiums to elderly patients 65 years and older.

According to doctors at the Hampton Roads Community Health Center, the law only tackles part of the problem and of their underserved community.

"Mainly it's going to help people who have Medicare specifically all sides of Medicare B Medicare D but it's really targeted at the senior citizens 65 and older,"

For the population under 65 who are living at or below the poverty line, centers like the Hampton Roads Community Health Center are able to provide discounted rates for patients through the 3-40-B federal drug program.

While the Inflation Reduction Act will help the elderly, there's a little bit of a waiting period, it will be 2027 to be exact before those cost benefits will be seen.

Mary Gore says she has to be on her medicine for another 3 years and can get by, but the same can't be said for others who will have to wait.

"It's very expensive and if they're on the low-income budget line it can be very traumatic for them and it's a decision, they're going to have to decrease it or find a rate to get the medication that is needed," says Gore.

The Hampton Roads Community Center say they serve everyone from the homeless to the underserved. Managers are expecting to move into a new facility soon.