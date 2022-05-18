A local man's 2010 death was ruled accidental. After coming forward 9 years later, his killer will spend a decade in prison

Warning: Some people may find some of the images in this story to be disturbing.

TOANO, Va. - Twelve years after the death of Miguel Hinton, his killer, Christopher Johnson, was given a 10-year sentence - the maximum sentenced allowed for the murder of the 32-year-old.

This comes after a grand jury indicted Johnson on voluntary manslaughter in March 2021. Before coming forward, Johnson was already serving multiple decades in prison for two previous rape convictions. He had a release date of 2053.

James City County officials Christopher Rashad Johnson

"When did he confess?" News 3 reporter Leondra Head asked Catherine Black, the prosecutor on the case.

"In June of 2019, he contacted police investigators and let them know he wanted to confess and get that off his chest," Black said.

Black, the Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney for Williamsburg and James City County, tells us Johnson confessed nine years after killing Hinton.

"It's not uncommon for people to confess, but it’s uncommon for them to confess after that amount of time has passed," Hinton said.

It happened on October 17, 2010, at an apartment in Toano. Johnson admitted to police that he had been arguing with Hinton before pushing him down the stairs.

"Everyone indicated Mr. Johnson had been in an argument with Mr. Hinton and that Mr. Johnson had fled the scene. Mr. Hinton was found at the bottom of the stairs with obvious trauma to the head," Black said.

James City County officials

The medical examiner originally ruled Hinton’s death as an accidental fall before Johnson came forward. According to court documents, Hinton had bleeding to the brain and multiple skull fractures in the back of his head that indicated severe blunt force trauma - a copious amount that would be seen in a car accident.

"People had seen Mr. Johnson fleeing the scene. He had made statements to people at the time that he had been responsible for and pushed Mr. Hinton. He initially denied being involved in the offense. He was suspected all along from the very beginning and initially denied that," Black said.

With Johnson’s previous rape convictions and his role in Hinton's murder, he is now scheduled to be released from prison in 2063 when he is 77 years old.

News 3's John Cowley dug up court documents on Johnson's previous convictions. State court records indicate Johnson has a lengthy criminal history.

In Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court, Johnson has a 2005 conviction for unlawful wounding, a 2014 conviction for gang recruiting and a 2016 conviction for rape, as well as assault and battery.

In New Kent Circuit Court, records show a 2011 conviction for abduction by force or intimidation.

In 2019, Johnson was convicted of rape once again, this time in King and Queen County, resulting in a 30-year active sentence.

Hinton leaves behind two daughters.

We did reach out to Christopher Johnson’s attorney, but he declined to comment.

News 3’s John Cowley contributed to this report.

