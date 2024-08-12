Cities have more money to protect you if you are a witness or victim of a crime

Towns and cities across the Commonwealth now have more ways to protect you if you are called to testify in court as a witness or a victim.

Alexander Seaver pulled a gun on his neighbor who was stabbing his other neighbor at their apartment complex last January.

Seaver and his girlfriend witnessed the crime, took action to help the victim, got the situation under control until police arrived, and then were called to testify in court.

He said the experience was surreal, but he did it without a second thought.

Court leaders described him as an excellent witness but in many other cases witnesses and victims feel threatened and refuse to go to court.

“Every prosecutor has had some case fall apart because the victim has decided or witnesses have decided, at some point, they no longer want to participate,” said Colin Stolle, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Stolle said victims and witnesses of violent crimes can face harassment, stalking, and threats, all because of their cooperation with law enforcement and prosecutors as a case proceeds through the court system.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said this is an issue in his city and News 3 has interviewed him several times in the last few years about this topic. He has fought to get money in the state budget to better protect victims and witnesses.

Now any city in Virginia can apply and get up to 25,000 dollars from Virginia’s Victim Witness Grant Program.

“The purpose of the grant is to allow prosecutors to try to help victims and witnesses who feel threatened or feel intimidated,” said Stolle.

He said if they are being harassed on their cell phone the city could have the ability to get them a different phone to use.

He said the money could go toward temporary relocation, safety planning, emergency food and clothing, security, surveillance, and even window/lock repair or replacement.

“It’s not a permanent change. It’s not like what you see on TV where you are given a new name and a new location. We don’t have the ability to do that. If someone is under an immediate threat, we may be able to help them out with this grant,” said Stolle.