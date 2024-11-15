Contractor accused of climbing through window, raping 11-year-old girl in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A contractor remodeling a bathroom in a family's home in Virginia Beach is accused of breaking into the home in the middle of the night and raping an 11-year-old girl on three different occasions.

A search warrant outlines how on October 9, 2024 around 2:30 a.m., the parents heard noises coming from their 11-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

More from News 3 Investigates: Chesapeake man shot by deputy 3 times denies allegations against him

Chesapeake man shot by deputy 3 times denies allegations against him

It states the door was locked and they got a butter knife to force it open. Then, they saw a naked man climbing out of the window, the warrant says.

The child told them it was the man hired to remodel their bathroom, according to the court records. The child was taken to the hospital.

Police started their investigation and were able to track down the suspect at his home in Norfolk. They got search warrants for his home and his car.

More from News 3 Investigates: Virginia Beach police investigate threat to shoot up Virginia Aquarium

Virginia Beach police investigate threat to shoot up Virginia Aquarium

The contractor, 35-year-old Ricardo Mejia, was arrested.

He was charged with three counts of the rape of a child and breaking into the home.

Court records state that he is accused of climbing through the window on three occasions.

More from News 3 Investigates: Video shows arrest of man who thought he was meeting 11-year-old girl in Virginia Beach

Video shows arrest of man who thought he was meeting 11-year-old girl in Virginia Beach

We spoke to the suspect’s defense attorney, Eric Korslund.

“Once he was arrested, he was very cooperative with the police and gave them a full statement,” said Korsland. “We are still in very early stages. We haven’t received any discovery in the case.”

He said more should come out during the preliminary hearing scheduled for December 18.

Mejia is being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.