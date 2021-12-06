Court documents: Woman answers knock at door and allegedly raped by two men, then forced in a dog cage

Norfolk, Va. - A Norfolk woman was allegedly brutally raped by two suspects after answering a knock at her front door, according to court documents.

News 3 uncovered court documents that reveal what police believe unfolded on October 2nd, 2021.

18-year-old Dameron Shaikeem Wright and Deandre Ward are facing dozens of charges.

Wright was out on bond accused of gun charges. He was one of four people accused of bringing weapons on school property during a football game at Salem High School when they played Green Run High School back in September.

Police said the two suspects Wright and Ward are accused of two home invasions from October 2nd. They allegedly robbed a young man in Virginia Beach at his apartment and then forced him to take them to his mother’s house.

Court records state that the woman was taking a nap when her son called and said to let him in the house along with a friend.

The suspects, Wright and Ward are accused of taking turns sexually assaulting her in different rooms of the house. They are also accused of ransacking the home and taking $800 dollars from the woman’s purse and $4,000 that was money she told investigators she was using to save for a new car.

They are also accused of forcing her into a dog cage and covered it with a mattress. They allegedly said if anyone asks to attribute the attack to a local gang.

Law enforcement in Virginia Beach and Norfolk previously issued information about how they were working together when they arrested two men in connection with separate home invasion robberies.

Police said the two suspects, Wright and Ward, were charged with two counts of Robbery, two counts of abduction, three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Armed Burglary for the home invasion offense in the City of Virginia Beach.

Wright was out on bond for two counts of Possession of a Loaded Firearm on School Property and Carrying a Loaded Firearm with a greater than 20 round Capacity related to a Virginia Beach arrest on September 18 at the time of the two home invasion robberies, according to police.

News 3 has put in requests for jailhouse interviews with both suspects.

Wright has court on December 7th in Norfolk.