Doctor who works at CHKD arrested for performing procedure without license

A doctor who works at CHKD is accused of performing an invasive medical procedure without the proper license.

The News 3 Investigative Team continues to follow this case that we first reported in July of 2023.

It stems from what was going on inside the Virginia Surgical Hair Center in Virginia Beach.

Two more employees were recently indicted by a grand jury. Danielle Kirby Reifschneider and Dr. Kent Reifschneider are now facing charges. She is arrested for conspiracy and Dr. Reifschneider accused of performing an invasive procedure without the proper license.

The owner and president of the Virginia Surgical Center, Linda Carnazza, along with another employee, Allya Godwin, are accused of performing invasive procedures without a license, according to Virginia Beach court records.

Carnazza and Godwin both face three felony charges.

A search warrant states that Virginia Beach police had several months of surveillance on the Virginia Surgical Hair Center which is a place people go to have cosmic surgical hair transplant procedures.

An investigation started after a man came forward complaining of a botched procedure that happened last February.

Attorney Matt Weinberg is representing the plaintiff. The lawsuit states he paid 5,500 dollars for the procedure that he says scarred his face. He says the procedure was 16 hours long and done by Carnazza and Godwin.

CHKD statement regarding the arrest:

Dr. Reifschneider’s employer, Children's Specialty Group, PLLC, notified CHKD today that Dr. Reifschneider was placed on administrative leave. Dr. Reifschneider is a pediatric endocrinologist employed by Children’s Specialty Group, PLLC, an independent practice that CHKD contracts with to provide medical subspecialty services to CHKD patients. While this indictment is completely unrelated to care provided to CHKD patients, CHKD will comply with all aspects of the investigation.

Weinberg says Carnazza and another employee performed the procedure – not the doctor.

The man who came forward has filed a 10 million dollars lawsuit and his lawyer says he’s suffered physical, emotional and mental distress along with permanent disfigurement.

“His main goal, on top of everything else, is to make sure that they can’t do this to anybody else,” said Weinberg.

Danielle Kirby Reifschneider and Dr. Kent Reifschneider are scheduled for court on November 30th and Carnazza and Godwin are scheduled in court for a hearing on December 1st.

