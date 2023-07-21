President of VB hair restoration center charged for performing invasive procedures without license

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The president of the Virginia Surgical Center, a hair transplant facility in Virginia Beach is in hot water after being accused of performing invasive procedures without a license.

Carnazza is the president of Virginia Surgical Center. Court records say she was arrested for performing invasive procedures between 2022 and this year.

A News 3 crew went to the Virginia Surgical Center on Lousia Avenue in Virginia Beach to see if Carnazza was there and was greeted by a surgical receptionist.

"Unfortunately she’s not available at the moment. I’m just a surgical receptionist," an employee said.

According to the Virginia Beach Magistrate’s office, Carnazza was also charged in 2007 for performing invasive procedures with out a license. But that charge was reduced down to a misdemeanor assault.

Carnazza attorney, Richard Doummar declined an interview but released this statement

“My client is not guilty and look forward to proving her innocence.” Richard Doummar

News 3 did a story with Carnazza back in in 2016at the Virginia Surgical Center, where she was explaining hair transplant procedures.

According to the International Society of Hair Restoration, in Virginia, there are disciplinary proceedings for unlicensed individuals who perform hair transplants.

Some states do not require a medical degree or a physician to perform hair transplants.

"This is an invasive procedure. This is not injecting botox or doing a laser. You’re penetrating the skin. It’s an extransion of hair from the back and transplanting the follicles to the front," Dr. Kevin Blumenthal, a urologist who also performs hair transplants said. Blumenthal is a surgeon at Natural Transplants Hair Restoration Clinic.

Here's what he recommends:

"If you’re getting a hair transplant performed, it should be under the expertise of a surgeon, a physician or an M.D. or D.O." Blumenthal said.