Former Portsmouth police officer indicted for obtaining money by false pretenses

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Brent J. Stokes, a former Portsmouth police officer who was banned from serving in law enforcement in Virginia for “sustained untruthful documentation during the course of duties,” has been indicted on two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses from the London Oaks Apartments in Portsmouth.

Court records obtained by News 3 investigators reveal a grand jury indicted Stokes on June 1, 2023.

The indictment alleges that on or between May 29, 2020 and April 24, 2021, and on or between September 22, 2020 and October 2, 2020, the former officer “did obtain, by false pretense or token, from TRG Management Company [trading as] London Oaks Apartments, with intent to defraud, money or other property, in violation” of the Code of Virginia.

The indictment does not explain if Stokes’ decertification from law enforcement on June 30, 2021 is connected to the crimes outlined in the indictment. However, Stokes was employed as a Portsmouth police officer during the dates listed in the indictment.

For a list of former officers banned from working in Virginia law enforcement, click here.

According to the arrest warrant, each charge was for an amount equal to or greater than $1,000. The arrest warrant also reveals Stokes no longer lives in Virginia. Records indicate he has not turned himself in to police.

Court records do not reveal if Stokes was acting in his capacity as a police officer during the crimes outlined in the indictment.

Several attempts to reach the Portsmouth Police Department were met with no response.

This is a developing story.