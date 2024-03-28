Watch Now
Ga. man threatened Virginia Beach Walmart days after 2022 mass shooting at Chesapeake store: Court docs

Feds say he demanded $20K
DeAndre Murphy Federal prosecutors allege that 31-year-old DeAndre Murphy tried to extort $20,000 from Walmart days after the shooting at the Chesapeake location.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 28, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Recently unsealed federal court documents show how 31-year-old DeAndre Murphy is accused of interstate threats after an incident in 2022.

Federal prosecutors allege that he tried to extort $20,000 from Walmart.

It states on Nov. 25, 2022, he allegedly called Walmart in Virginia Beach from Atlanta and stated that unless he was paid $20,000, “his people” were in the parking lot, ready to come into the store and shoot the people shopping inside.

News 3 reported that day that two Walmart stores in Virginia Beach were evacuated following what police are calling "unsubstantiated" threats.

Police told us back then they were working with the FBI to find who made the calls.

The threats came just days after a man opened fire and killed six co-workers at a Walmart in Chesapeake and injured others before turning the gun on himself.

Murphy is currently being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Murphy's lawyer said he does not have a comment at this time.

