PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For nearly three decades, DeRon Brown has lived behind bars.

"I want for nothing but my freedom," DeRon Brown said from behind bars during an interview with WTKR News 3's Jessica Larche.

Brown was 18 years old in 1997 when he and others, including his teenage friend Ronald Davis, committed a string of armed robberies across Norfolk and Newport News. Those crimes, along with a separate robbery conviction in Chesapeake, ultimately led to a sentence that Brown says left him with 74 years to serve.

Now nearly 50, Brown is asking Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger for clemency.

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He points, in part, to what happened to Davis. The two committed many of the same robberies as teenagers. Davis received clemency from former Gov. Ralph Northam and walked out of prison in December 2023.

Brown is hoping he will be given a similar second chance.

Watch: Portsmouth man serving 80 years for robbery seeks help from Gov. Northam

Ronald Davis granted pardon

"What I did wasn't right, but I didn't touch nobody," Brown told News 3. "And I got 100 and something years, 74 to serve."

A mother waits nearly 30 years

Carolyn Brown still remembers learning the punishment her teenage son faced.

"Oh, not my baby," she recalled through tears. "I could not believe it."

Nearly three decades have passed.

"It's been 30 years," she said.

Carolyn told News 3 she began noticing her son having problems as a teenager. She said DeRon eventually told her he was sick from heroin use.

Brown now describes addiction as a driving force behind the crimes he committed at 18.

"It wasn't even about harming anybody," Brown said. "It was just money to fuel, to fuel the addiction, me and my buddies."

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Court records describe armed robberies across Hampton Roads

Court records reviewed by News 3 document robberies Brown and Davis committed at businesses in Norfolk and Newport News during September and October 1997.

The records provide a glimpse into what some of the people inside those businesses faced.

In one case involving a Burger King in Newport News, a victim testified that the teenagers came inside and "cocked the guns," ordered people onto the ground and took money and jewelry.

Police ultimately caught up with Brown and Davis following a Norfolk robbery on Oct. 25, 1997.

Brown told News 3 he is grateful the robberies did not end with someone being shot or physically injured.

"Thank God that, you know, nobody was harmed in our situation," he said.

Brown's legal troubles, however, would extend beyond the robberies he admits committing.

A separate Chesapeake case

Once Brown was behind bars, he faced a far more serious allegation stemming from a crime a year earlier in Chesapeake.

Another teenager, Donald Brooks, had been accused in the shooting death of a gas station worker. Brooks identified Brown as a lookout.

Brown denied being involved.

He nevertheless faced a murder charge in connection with the case.

Brown says that, fearing the possibility of a life sentence, he accepted a plea agreement for conspiracy to commit robbery. Prosecutors did not ultimately pursue the murder charge.

That conspiracy conviction added to the prison time Brown received for the crimes in Norfolk and Newport News.

Brown is now separately seeking to be exonerated for the Chesapeake conspiracy conviction, maintaining that he had nothing to do with that crime.

‘What I did wasn't right’

Brown does not claim innocence in the 1997 robbery spree.

"What I did wasn't right," he said.

Instead, his clemency argument centers on his age at the time of the crimes, the decades he has already spent in prison and how much he says he has changed.

It's an argument with a significant parallel.

Ronald Davis.

News 3 began reporting on Davis' case in 2020, when he was serving an 80-year sentence for crimes he committed at 18.

A former prosecutor involved in Davis' Newport News case later said he believed Davis had served enough time.

"Someone could have gotten hurt, but nonetheless an act of stupidity by somebody that just turned 18," former prosecutor Matt Danielson told News 3 in 2020.

Community members also protested and advocated for Davis' release.

Before leaving office, Northam changed Davis' release date from 2068 to Dec. 1, 2023.

What happened after Ronald Davis got his second chance

News 3 has continued following Davis since his release.

He found work and has remained active in his community. He has also said that successfully rebuilding his life is one way he can demonstrate remorse to the people he robbed.

When asked whether making the most of his second chance amounted to an apology to his victims, Davis responded, "Yes, most definitely. I owe them that."

But during our interviews with Davis, his thoughts have repeatedly returned to the man who remains behind bars.

"DeRon Brown doesn't deserve to die in prison," Davis said. "He should be free."

Davis is now advocating for Brown's release.

"Please have it in your heart to give DeRon Brown a second chance because he, he need it," Davis said.

Brown's family continues to wait

For Brown's family, Davis' release brought complicated emotions.

Carolyn Brown was happy to see Davis return home, but it was also a reminder that her own son remained incarcerated.

"I was hurting in my heart because I wanted my son home too," she said.

Law students at Washington and Lee University are now helping Brown in his effort to obtain clemency.

His family and Davis are among those hoping the governor will ultimately grant it.

What about the victims?

News 3 has attempted to locate and contact victims from the decades-old robberies.

During our interview, we also confronted Brown with the impact of his crimes and asked what he would say to those victims today.

Brown said he is grateful that he did not physically injure anyone and wishes he had the opportunity to make amends.

"[I'm] grateful that I would have a second chance to repay them back their goods and apologize for my deeds," Brown said.

Brown says the teenager who entered prison nearly 30 years ago is not the person he is today.

And as he waits to learn whether his clemency application will give him a chance to prove it outside of prison, one person is weighing heavily on his mind.

His mother.

"My mother's almost 71," Brown said. "I want to see her again as a free man."

Carolyn Brown said she has not given up hope that will happen.

"I will give God all the honor," she said.

The former prosecutor who supported Davis' release is now a judge and declined to comment on Brown's clemency effort because of his current role.

News 3 will continue to follow Brown's clemency petition, his separate effort to challenge the Chesapeake conviction and any response from the people affected by the crimes.

AI Use Statement: Artificial intelligence was used to assist in adapting an original News 3 broadcast script for this digital story. The original reporting was conducted by News 3 journalists, who reviewed and edited the digital version before publication.