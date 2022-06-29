NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Residents of the Seaview Apartments in Downtown Newport News have been given 48 hours to vacate the building after the Newport News Code of Compliance deemed it "unsafe." The News 3 I-Team has received a copy of the latest inspection report, which highlights major problems with the building's elevators.

These issues are, in part, why a judge issued this emergency mandatory injunction.

The city has been in and out of court with the lawyer for the owner of the building since April. There have been nine court orders.

The building is 15 stories high, so it there is obviously a need for working elevators. We’re told there are two elevators, and both have had problems.

A safety test was done on the working elevator on June 27; it failed.

If the problems weren’t fixed by 9 a.m. Wednesday, the judge ordered the place condemned.

The problems weren’t fixed, according to the City of Newport News.

The inspection report also noted other failures, including a monthly fire log that is not current, an out-of-date fire extinguisher, a cable that wasn’t replaced and another major issue — no two-way communication system, which is needed in case there is an emergency and people need to call for help.

Records indicate the boiler has not been repaired, and the city says there have been issues with the fire alarm system. Officials say that will likely get fixed in the near future.

We asked if there a concern of the building collapsing, and the city said there are no structural issues.

If the problem is fixed and passes inspection, the city does have the ability to lift the order the left people back inside.

