NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Residents of a 15-story apartment in Newport News have been given 48 hours to vacate the building after the Newport News Code of Compliance deemed the building "unsafe."

In a letter sent to residents of the Seaview Apartments on June 28, Director Harold L. Roach, Jr. said that the order was given due to the building's owner's failure to correct safety issues with the property. Residents have been instructed to leave within "forty-eight hours of the date of this notice."

The letter cited 15.2-906 of the Code of Virginia, as amended, 13-28 of the Newport News Municipal Code and 106.1 and 106.8 of the Virginia Maintenance Code.

According to a flier sent to residents of the Seaview Apartments, the Newport News Department of Human Services will assist in providing shelter referrals or additional resources.

An information and assessment assembly was held Wednesday morning to determine eligibility requirements and alternative accommodations for those impacted.

