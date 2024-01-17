News 3 Investigation into Tallwood High student threatened online gets attention from FBI

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Tallwood High School student said he was sent images of a decapitated head and guns. He said people he met online were threatening to kill him and hunt him down at his high school.

The News 3 Investigation first aired on Jan. 8, 2024, then got the attention of the FBI.

It started back in mid-December when 16-year-old Tyler Shonyo said people on Instagram offered him $600 for the rights to use his high school football photos he posted on social media. He said he regrettably cashed the electronic check.

Then, violent threats started as the people online were demanding the money back. They started to send disturbing images, threatening to track him down at school and kill him. They claimed to know his exact location.

He said they were repeatedly calling, texting, and harassing him.

Investigations Strangers online threaten to kill 16-year-old Tallwood High student at school Margaret Kavanagh

The electronic check they gave the teen was fraudulent, and if Tyler Shonyo were to send the money back to them as they requested, he would have been out $600 of his own money and then have to pay the bank back for the fraudulent check.

“When somebody is threatening the life of your child, mama bear mode came on real quick,” said mother Ginnele Shonyo.

“They said, 'we know where you are.' They said, 'we can find you. It doesn’t matter if it takes days, months, or years we will always be looking for you,'” said Tyler Shonyo.

His mother called the Virginia Beach Police Department and was directed to the IC3 crime reporting website.

“My son‘s life is being threatened and I was told to submit an inquiry on a website, which was not very comforting,” said Ginnele Shonyo.

We reached out to police to get answers, then Ginnele got a call from a police detective.

She wanted other families to know what happened to warn them about this scam. She believes they are targeting kids and teens who could be afraid of getting into trouble with their families or law enforcement.

After our story ran, Ginnele said she got a call from an FBI agent who came to her house.

“He said that a colleague of his came across a news article and he just wanted to speak to Tyler and I to hear a little bit more about what had transpired,” said Ginnele.

She said she was told the chances of finding these people are extremely low as they are likely in other countries.

We asked the FBI about this situation. They said per policy, they wouldn’t be able to specifically confirm any investigation they may or may not be doing.

They said they could offer general advice about internet fraud:

Internet fraud is a growing threat to businesses and individuals alike. The perpetrators of these scams are sophisticated, and their techniques are constantly being refined. While the FBI is active in working to prevent and mitigate these types of scams, we encourage organizations and individuals to remain vigilant. Resources and tips for prevention can be found on the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center website. If you believe you have fallen victim to internet fraud and wish to report it, please file a complaint with IC3. Additionally, if there is a direct threat to life, contact law enforcement immediately.

“Ironically, after we posted the article on some social media and stuff, a player on Tyler's football team had the exact same thing happen to him,” said Ginnele. “Be on the lookout for this, because I feel like they are targeting minors, and if I could stop this from happening from one other kid, I would.”