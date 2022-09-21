Norfolk rapist Michael Ebong speaks exclusively to News 3 after being convicted

NORFOLK, Va. - A rapist speaks out exclusively to News 3 after being convicted last week of rape and involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of two women.

On Wednesday Michael Ebong continually found fault with his attorney, blamed the victims, and claimed to have done nothing wrong.

But the jury disagreed.

Ebong was arrested in the summer of 2021 and News 3 Investigators have been tracking this case for months.

News 3 has reached out several times to request jailhouse interviews with Ebong which he has always denied until now.

Last Friday he was convicted of raping a woman and involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of 36-year-old Sheena West and 30-year-old Kelsey Paton.

West died in November 2020. She was out with friends at a bar on Shore Drive and turned up dead at Ebong’s apartment in Ocean View after loved ones were searching for her.

Another woman in May of 2021 reported that he raped and drugged her at the same apartment on Hillside Ave.

Then in July of 2021, Kelsey Paton was also found dead at his apartment.

The women died from fentanyl in their systems, but friends and loved ones adamantly say they did not use that drug.

Ebong denied on Wednesday sexually assaulting anyone but said he was sorry about what happened to the women.

On Tuesday the rape victim told the jury she met him at a bar and then doesn’t remember what happened. She said, “I woke up in a dark, little apartment and he was on the bed beside me.”

The victim said she was dizzy; had difficulty standing; was in and out of consciousness and felt like she was drugged.

“I was very sick,” the accuser said. “My eyes were fluttering. My hands were pulsing. I was very nauseous, shaky, and uneasy."

The woman went on to say at one point, she was very sweaty and then extremely cold.

The woman broke down in tears on the stand as she described the moments she says Ebong began touching her all over as she fought to breathe and then he raped her.

“Eventually he’s on top of me…all his weight on top of me and having sex,” she said.

She went on to say she saw a gun and believed she was in a lot of danger.

He apologized for what happened but said he didn’t put the women in harms way.

And Wednesday Ebong continually refused to go into details about what happened to the women at his apartment. Stating that he didn't want to say anything out fo respect for them.

However, he did explain why he took pictures of them when they were not clothed and faced down.

Detectives found the pictures on his cell phone during their investigation.

“I think it’s more of a male chauvinist pig mentality,” said Ebong. He also went on to say that the men at the nightclubs he hung out at also had pictures of naked women on their phones which is why he said he took the pictures.

News 3 has been investigating this case and uncovered an extensive criminal history for Ebong. He has been charged with prostitution, extortion, grand larceny, assault, DUI and other charges.

Ebong was also found guilty of a misdemeanor assault after an employee at a thrift store accused him of slapping her butt while she was working in Norfolk in May of 2021.

Back in 2010, a woman said he gave her a ride to his home, put his hands in her pants, and pulled a gun on her. Those charges were dismissed.

In 2013, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges. Court documents reveal that an exotic dancer called 911 after Ebong allegedly took $160 out of her purse and wouldn’t let her leave. They state the two got into an argument and that the victim said Ebong wanted his money back if they were not going to engage in a sexual act.

Records state, “She got her purse back after he pushed her against the wall. Finally, she was able to run out of the house.”

Ebong recalled the incident and said, “I never touched her. I didn’t block her but you can see that I’m not the type of guy, what I’m saying is, to let people get over on or just do whatever.”

He said she was trying to leave with his money.

Previously, News 3 sat down with Paton’s parents, Kathy and Billy Paton, and her sister, Erin.

Kelsey’s obituary stated that she was a social justice warrior, a force of nature and that she was beloved by many.

“I am devastated to have lost my daughter. Thirty years old, just started a new job; people loved her. She walked into a room and you knew she was there,” said Billy Paton.

“We were so opposite but so alike - it was insane,” said Erin.

The two sisters had previously lived together and loved each other dearly.

The rape victim along with the loved ones of the other two victims in the recent trial told News 3 they’re glad he was convicted and can’t hurt anyone else.

Ebong is scheduled to be sentenced in late December.

