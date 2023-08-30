Rapist found guilty of involuntary manslaughter set to be sentenced in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A rapist found guilty of involuntary manslaughter of two women is waiting to be sentenced in Norfolk.

News 3 has been following the case against Michael Ebong closely since his arrest.

The 44-year-old was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in September 2022 for the deaths of Sheena West and Kelsey Paton, and for raping a third woman.

West died in November 2020. She was out with friends at a bar on Shore Drive and turned up dead at Ebong’s apartment in Ocean View after loved ones were searching for her.

Another woman in May of 2021 reported that he raped and drugged her at the same apartment on Hillside Ave. in Norfolk.

Later, in July of 2021, Kelsey Paton was also found dead at his apartment.

The two women died from fentanyl in their systems, but friends and loved ones adamantly say they did not use that drug.

Ebong denied sexually assaulting anyone but said he was sorry about what happened to the women.

During his trial, the surviving rape victim told the jury she met him at a bar and then doesn’t remember what happened. She said, “I woke up in a dark, little apartment and he was on the bed beside me.”

The victim said she was dizzy, had difficulty standing, was in and out of consciousness and felt like she was drugged.

News 3 spoke exclusively with Ebong during a jailhouse interview in September of 2022 after he was convicted, in which he denied sexually assaulting the women but again apologized for what happened.

Ebong continually refused to go into detail about what happened to the women at his apartment. He stated that he didn't want to say anything out of respect for them.

However, he did explain why he took pictures of them when they were not clothed and face down.

Detectives found the pictures on his cell phone during their investigation and they were used in court.

“I think it’s more of a male chauvinist pig mentality,” said Ebong.

He also went on to say that the men at the nightclubs where he hung out at also had pictures of naked women on their phones, which he says is why he took the pictures.

News 3 has been investigating this case and uncovered an extensive criminal history for Ebong. He has been charged with prostitution, extortion, grand larceny, assault, DUI and other charges.

Ebong was also found guilty of a misdemeanor assault after an employee at a thrift store accused him of slapping her butt while she was working in Norfolk in May of 2021.

The mother of Kelsey Paton, one of the two women Ebong was convicted of killing, filed a lawsuit against the Norfolk Police Department alleging it failed to investigate previous murders committed by the same man who killed her daughter.

She claimed in the lawsuit, filed in July 2023, that Ebong managed to escape incarceration for so long because his mother “held a position of influence within the Norfolk Police Department.”

Kelsey Paton’s family claims they received videos of their daughter’s killer carrying her body out of his apartment “as if he were a member of the Norfolk Police Department,” the lawsuit cites.

News 3 has done several interviews with the Paton family.

After his conviction in September, Kelsey's mother Kathy Paton told News 3 she was happy that Ebong was in jail, but she was concerned about how long it took for him to face charges and how previous cases against him were handled.

Ebong was set to be sentenced in December 2022, but his sentencing has since been rescheduled for August 30, 2023.

