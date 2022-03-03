Report finds potentially $400 million wrongly given out from Virginia Employment Commission

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – An audit of the Virginia Employment Commission has highlighted major issues within the agency after an explosion of claims filed as a result of the pandemic.

The report dissects problems that could have potentially cost taxpayers $400 million dollars.

The News 3 investigative team spoke to those impacted, the V.E.C Commissioner and Governor Youngkin about the new findings.

While Sheryl Little worked through the pandemic, she had no idea her identity had been stolen until unusual bank statements from Wells Fargo started showing up in her mailbox.

"I considered it junk mail because I don't bank with Wells Fargo," she said. "By the beginning of November, I received my third piece and I'm like 'uhhh let me open this.'"

"There were payments coming from the Virginia Employment Commission with four different individuals names on it, going into this account. I mean we're looking at a total of $13,000," Little said.

Little was shocked. She said she had applied for unemployment at the beginning of the pandemic, but withdrew when her employer received money from the Paycheck Protection Program, an SBA-backed loan that helps businesses keep their workers.

Little said the experience was frustrating. This has been a constant complaint News 3 has heard from viewers about the V.E.C from many people who have dealt with trying to get unemployment benefits.

She said after News 3 ran a story on television she got a call from an investigator with the V.E.C. but now two months later she said she has not heard anything else.

Little added that she has taken precautions to protect her personal information.

Derrick B. Williamson said the V.E.C. told him he was over-paid $7,500 in unemployment benefits. “I don’t have anything in black and white telling me the why? I called the over payment department numerous times,” said Williamson.

He said the stress has been immense. “It’s frustrating to keep having to make calls and the biggest thing is when different people tell you different things."

News 3 has been reporting on problems since the start of the pandemic.

The Auditor of Public Accounts, the group who does audits for state agencies, released the latest audit report for the V.E.C. at the end of January.

The report for the fiscal year that ended in June of 2021 found that while the Commission tried to process claims quickly, outdated technology and limited staffing resulted in a significant number of errors in benefit payments.

The report states that the VEC did not detect many of these errors until after it issued payments, and they did not have the systems or processes in place to record over payments to recoup these funds.

Bob McNab is an Economics Expert and Professor at ODU. "This perfect storm overwhelmed the Commission in the short term, and so it prioritized, rightfully so pushing payments out the door but when you prioritize pushing payments out the door, you lose internal control,” said McNab.

News 3 spoke to the new V.E.C. Commissioner Carrie Roth about the audit. She said this report and another one done by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission show significant deficiencies in the agency.

Click here to read the full audit

“I think it just emphasizes the amount of work that we have here at the V.E.C. to do,” said Carrie Roth, V.E.C. Commissioner.

The report also found that during 2021, the VEC processed $8.4 billion in unemployment claims, which is a 61 percent increase over the year prior.

And it states collectively they identified more than $380,000 in known questioned costs which is money that should not have been given out and estimate approximately $400 million in likely questioned costs.

The News 3 investigative team asked Roth if the V.E.C. has gotten any of the $400 million back. She did not provide an exact dollar amount but said, “Those things are all in process and constantly evolving and to prosecute takes some time to do that, we are working through those amounts,” said Roth. She said they are constantly getting money back and some of the suspects are unknown. Roth added that this is not unique to Virginia and seen across the country.

Roth said they are working to improve customer service training, they are focusing on appeal cases, and working to improve relationships with other law enforcement agencies. "There are still a number of people that have not received their claims and their benefits that they deserve, and so we are laser focused on the unpaid claims and trying to move that backlog through," said Roth.

News 3 also asked Governor Youngkin about the Audit.

“We've cut materially the backlog. We're working through the challenges. We're redefining processes and and, in fact, how the call centers are working. We're doing an enormous amount of work in order to fix the Virginia Employment Commission. This started on day one, and I'm very pleased with the progress, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Governor Youngkin.

McNab said the findings are vital for all government entities.

“The largest lesson learned for the V.E.C. and the Virginia government is that you need to be prepared for when disasters hit,” said McNab.

