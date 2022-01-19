Executive order from Gov. Youngkin requests review of DMV, VEC

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Gov. Youngkin's Executive Order Number Five requests the newly appointed Chief Transformation Officer conduct a review of the Department of Motor Vehicles and Virginia Employment Commission.

The order was part of a series Youngkin signed on Saturday shortly after taking office.

"The performance of two state agencies, in particular, underscores the necessity of our continued pursuit of improvement in our government. In recent years, the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) have fallen short of performing at the high standard set by our citizens," the order says.

News 3 has reported on issues at the DMV and VEC in recent months. A local woman says her identity was stolen and people made fraudulent VEC claims under her name.

A Hampton man recently spoke with News 3 about his difficulties in filing claims.

The head of the VEC recently departed her position.

News 3 also recently investigated long wait times at DMV offices in Hampton Roads. On Wednesday, a reporter visited two locations and found no waits. More walk-in appointment availability appears to have helped.

"The performance of the state government should be measured by the satisfaction of its citizens. And when government fails to meet the needs of its citizens, it is the duty of the Chief Executive Officer to hear these complaints, duly consider their merits, and produce speedy reforms," Youngkin's order says.

News 3 at 6 p.m. is taking an in-depth look at the order and the changes people could soon be seeing.