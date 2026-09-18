True Crime 757: The story of Gina Hall and Virginia's first 'no body' murder trial

In 1980, Radford University student Gina Hall went out for a night of dancing.

Having just finished a week of stressful midterms, she headed out to a dance club in Blacksburg on her own to celebrate. She danced with a stranger for a few songs, then reconnected with him at midnight to leave the club together. Gina was never seen again.

Her car was found abandoned under a trestle, blood in the trunk. Investigators followed the trail to a lakehouse, where they found evidence of a violent attack.

Gina's body was never found. No eyewitnesses were interviewed. But later that year, former Virginia Tech football player Stephen Epperly — the man Gina danced with — was convicted of Hall's murder.

In this episode of True Crime 757, host Margaret Kavanagh is joined by Ron Peterson Jr., author of 'Under the Trestle,' to talk about Gina Hall's disappearance and Virginia's first "no body" murder trial in history.

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