Virginia Beach man faces new stalking charges for following woman home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Connor Land, the man who previously admitted to giving a young girl an AirTag at a Wegmans checkout, made a court appearance Monday to face new stalking charges.

Land was arrested back in July 2023 for giving a 7-year-old girl an AirTag as she left the Wegmans in Virginia Beach. At the time, he was working there as a cashier. During his trial, he testified that he was interested in the girl’s mother romantically, and wanted to find out where they lived.

His defense attorney was successful in arguing that his actions were a result of his autism and he got a deferred hearing — meaning that he was placed on probation throughout the year and checked in with the judge five times. His attorney cited a new law aimed at helping people with autism. He ultimately had that charge dismissed based on good behavior.

The victim in a recent case told WTKR News 3 Investigator Margaret Kavanagh that Land allegedly followed her into a Dollar General and then went to her house on two separate occasions last Wednesday, saying he wanted to be friends and wouldn’t leave. She said she was terrified.

Police were called twice that night, and a protective order was issued.

During Monday’s initial hearing, Land said he hired the same attorney he had last time and asked the judge if alternative sentencing would be available again — which the judge indicated would probably not be. Last time, the judge allowed alternative sentencing based on the new autism law.

He’s currently being held without bond. His trial date is scheduled for July 10.