HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Three Virginia health care fraud cases involving Medicaid providers offer a look at what a former federal prosecutor says is a larger challenge facing government health programs: detecting fraudulent claims among the enormous volume of legitimate medical bills submitted every day.

The cases involve different companies and defendants, but the allegations and court records show recurring themes, including billing Medicaid for services that were never provided, billing for overlapping hours and submitting claims for care that patients were not eligible to receive.

Stephen Lee, a former federal prosecutor who handled health care fraud matters, says those vulnerabilities can arise from the way programs such as Medicare and Medicaid are designed to pay legitimate providers in a timely matter.

"They get thousands of claims submitted to them every single day," Lee said. "The system is a system of trust where you assume that if you are qualified as a Medicare or Medicaid provider, you're going to only submit truthful claims."

That trust, he says, can also create an opportunity for fraud.

"The government doesn't really necessarily double-check everything," Lee said. "In a perfect world, the government would check every claim but because of the volume of the system, the government often can't do that."

Richmond couple sentenced in mental health billing scheme

In one case, Erica Jackson and Jason Jackson created Live 4 Life Inc., a Richmond-area agency providing mental health services to Medicaid recipients.

According to the government information provided to News 3, beginning in 2019, the couple conspired with employees to bill Medicaid for mental health services that were never provided.

Prosecutors said Erica Jackson directed Qualified Mental Health Professionals to count brief interactions with clients as one or more hours of service and to bill for purported services involving multiple clients at the same time.

Investigators also found progress notes containing overlapping times that claimed employees were treating different patients, miles apart, during the same period, according to court records.

Federal prosecutors said the couple then added additional hours to Medicaid claims beyond the fraudulent hours submitted by employees.

According to the government, proceeds from the fraud were used to purchase luxury vehicles, including a Maserati GranTurismo and BMW 750Li, invest in other businesses and make more than $120,000 in lease payments on the couple's Richmond residence.

Erica Jackson was sentenced to four years in federal prison. Jason Jackson was sentenced to six months.

Nearly $2 million alleged in Norfolk home health case

A second case centers on Heavenly Hands Home Care Services in Norfolk.

A federal grand jury indicted owner Shakia Ariel Brown in April on charges including health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors allege that Brown operated Heavenly Hands in Hampton Roads and began submitting Medicaid bills through the company in 2019. Federal prosecutors allege she ultimately obtained approximately $1.98 million to which she was not entitled.

Prosecutors allege the scheme went beyond simply billing for care that was not delivered.

The indictment says Brown failed to disclose felony convictions when applying to become a Medicaid provider, even though court documents say those convictions made her ineligible to participate. Prosecutors further allege she represented herself as a licensed registered nurse when completing required patient assessments and plans of care, although she was not an RN.

The indictment also alleges that Brown used identifying information belonging to Medicaid recipients to create false timesheets showing personal or respite care services that were never performed.

WTKR attempted to reach out to her attorney, but we did not get a response.

Hampton Roads Medicaid scheme involved nearly $2 million

A third case involved Johnel Lynette Bond, the owner of First Priority Home Health since and Safe Haven Residential from 2017.

The court filing describes a scheme involving Medicaid recipients living in properties Bond leased in Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The government said she enrolled residents in personal-care services through her companies and submitted claims for personal and respite care that was not legally authorized, was never provided or was not authorized by the recipients.

Among the conduct documented in the statement of facts were claims involving overlapping or duplicate hours, billing after recipients left the company's care, fictitious personal care attendants and claims for respite care involving recipients who did not qualify for it.

The filing also describes the human impact behind the billing records. Investigators interviewed approximately 12 Medicaid recipients. According to the government's statement of facts, some said they received no personal care or significantly less care than was claimed. Some reported going without bathing or meals for multiple days.

The government alleges that Bond's companies obtained approximately $1.98 million to which they were not entitled.

Why can this type of fraud go undetected?

The cases illustrate a fundamental challenge in government health programs: Medicare and Medicaid must process enormous numbers of legitimate claims while also trying to identify fraudulent ones.

Lee says the system necessarily relies in part on providers telling the truth about the care they deliver.

"But that does create this window, this opening for people to commit a lot of fraud," he said. "Unfortunately, the government can eventually catch on, but it's hard sometimes to build these cases."

The court records underscore that reliance on providers.

A recurring pattern: billing for care that never happened

Lee said one of the most straightforward forms of health care fraud also has the potential to be highly profitable: charging the government for services without actually providing them.

"If you're not actually providing the services that you're billing for, it can be quite profitable," he said. "You're not paying the staff to do the services."

The three Virginia cases contain variations on exactly that allegation.

In the Jackson case, prosecutors said Medicaid was billed for mental health counseling that was never provided.

In the Heavenly Hands case, prosecutors allege Medicaid paid for personal and respite-care hours that were never performed.

And in Bond's case, the statement of facts says claims were submitted for services never provided, including services billed after some recipients were no longer receiving care.

The challenge: protecting patients without limiting legitimate care

Government health programs serve people who may be elderly, disabled, chronically ill or unable to care for themselves without assistance.

Virginia Medicaid's personal-care program, for example, is designed to help eligible recipients remain in their homes rather than move into a nursing home, assisted-living facility or hospital.

That's why Lee says preventing fraud requires a balance.

"There's a tension therenbecause you want to make sure you help those people but not create such an opportunity for people to take advantage of it," he said.

He also cautions people who receive Medicare or Medicaid services to pay attention to services billed under their names.

Lee said criminal prosecutions can serve as a deterrent, but they also raise a larger question for policymakers and regulators.

"Fraud is definitely a huge part of the healthcare system," he said. "Criminal cases like these are helpful in terms of sending a deterrent message."

But afterward, Lee said, investigators and policymakers should be asking another question:

"How could we have caught this person faster?"