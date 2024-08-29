Virginia inmate worked with 3 on the outside in COVID relief fraud scheme

NORFOLK, Va. — COVID-19 unemployment fraud was rampant across the U.S., and cases continue to be worked out in the courthouse in Hampton Roads.

Some of the most shocking cases involved people using personal information from prison inmates to receive unemployment benefits, which was money they were not entitled to.

One recent case involved four local people.

Inmate Dedrion Short was locked up at Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn, Va. in June of 2020 when the scheme first unfolded.

While the federal government was pumping out COVID relief money, Short had Meisha Thompson, of Virginia Beach, who was not in prison, use his information to get unemployment benefits, according to federal court documents.

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) gave him over $16,000.

While in jail, Short gathered then information from other inmates, like their social security numbers and birth dates.

Thompson, along with two others, Lemyron Hawkins, or Chesapeake, and Norman DeLoatch, of Norfolk — who are Short's half brothers, court documents say — then filed unemployment claims successfully for 21 different inmates between June 2020 and November of 2020.

The VEC sent them over $327,000 in total, according to court records.

The Department of Justice has investigated thousands of fraud cases connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press did an analysis and found that criminals took more than $280 billion in COVID-19 funding, with another $123 billion wasted or misspent.

Experts said money went out too quickly and there were not enough checks and balances in place.

In the Buckingham inmates' case, the four each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Records show that once the VEC realized what was going on, they were able to claw back some of the funds. But they still lost over $309,000.

Legal Analyst Sonny Stallings from the Stallings Law Group says this amount of fraud is concerning.

“I know we want a crisis and we wanted to get people money so they could live but … the people that run these programs should know, everybody in the world knows, there's scammers out there and you make it too easy for a scammer to get government money," said Stallings. "There should have been some checks and balances built in before they started handing this money out. I don't care how desperate we were.”

The four suspects in this case are all expected to be sentenced this December at the Norfolk Federal Courthouse.

The Virginia Employment Commission released the following statement in response to a News 3 inquiry: