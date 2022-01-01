Jen Lewis helps you navigate your way through traffic every weekday morning. She is exceptionally familiar with the roadways of Hampton Roads as she has been reporting on them for many years. Jen has worked in television and radio her entire 25-year career, and is thrilled to have joined News 3 This Morning.

When not in the WTKR newsroom, you’ll find her in a radio studio. You can hear Jen during your workday on 92.9 The Wave.

She is also a local. Jen grew up in Yorktown, graduated from Tabb High School and Old Dominion University. She currently resides in Virginia Beach with her husband, Keith, and her daughter, AnnaLise. Jen is an animal lover too. A horse named Perry, Billy Baroo, the dog, and kitty, Tink are a part of the family as well.

You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @jenlewismedia or on Facebook at @jenlewiswave.