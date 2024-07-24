The growing popularity of concierge medicine

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — The healthcare system has become overwhelmed. It is tough on patients and tough of providers.

Jen Lewis discovered concierge or retainer medicine is one-way doctors are adjusting and spent some time with two local doctors using that model as well as two of their patients.

Dr. Brant Thomas with Lifeway Concierge Medicine in Virginia Beach switched to this type of care in 2013 and told Jen, “Concierge medicine is personalized health care. It’s where you and your doctor know each other, and you can get in to see them and develop a plan for your health goals.”

Concierge medicine is not new though. It has been around since the mid-'90s.

In recent years, the concierge model has gained popularity, and research data projects concierge medicine will grow at a rate of just over 10% annually between now and 2030.

Dr. Duguay, a concierge Internal Medicine Physician explained on reason why, “People have more medical problems and at the same time, there are less and less doctors available which means those doctors are busier and busier, the offices are full.”

The demand has caused physician burnout and patient frustration. Concierge medicine provides people better access to their doctor and their doctor sees fewer patients for a fee.

Fees range anywhere from $500 to $6,000 per year, depending on the area being served. Patients pay the extra out-of-pocket to concierge providers.

The fee serves as a retainer of sorts and Thomas Tye of Virginia Beach is all for it and shared, “I just like the availability of appointments. I like the availability of the time with the doctor, and I like the precision of what you received because it is focused on the individual patient.”

More personalized care is considered a big benefit. Dr. Thomas sees that firsthand and said,” You know, before concierge care, we were seeing 30 plus patients a day and it’s just go, go, go. Now, we see 12 a day and you just have time. It’s not like a maze to get through, you can just work with people, and you know, get to the root of the problem.”

According to the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, reports from concierge care organizations suggest that patients enrolled in concierge practices experience fewer hospitalizations, reduced visits to the emergency department, and better control of conditions like hypertension and diabetes.

Patients also report heightened levels of trust in their providers.

Dr. Duguay feels it allows her to be the kind of doctor she was meant to be and shared, “My patients come in and it doesn’t matter if they have two problems or 15. We address all of those in their visits. These people become my family and I can just take care of them how I want to and it’s not dependent on a crazy schedule that doesn’t allow me to do that.”

Doctors are better able to stay on top of their patient’s health changes, preventive measures, and overall care. Mike Rodriguez has been under concierge care for 11 years and told Jen, “I’ve really enjoyed it because it just makes everything so convenient.”

One often heard criticism is that there is a national shortage of primary care physicians and with concierge doctors seeing fewer patients, it can be hard to find care on top of the extra cost. Some take insurance, others don’t.

HSA and FSA funds can be used at most. Each practice sets its own guidelines and providers prefer that. According to Thomas” We have the time now where you can like sit down, listen, take a breath. Okay, what’s going on.”

Locally, each city has a handful of concierge medicine physicians. As far as our larger healthcare systems are concerned, only Sentara Health has a concierge model. They are currently at capacity.